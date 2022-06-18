North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.52 per share, with a total value of C$277,333.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,386,669.55.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.16 per share, with a total value of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$328,231.59.

On Monday, June 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,525.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.70 per share, with a total value of C$318,922.25.

On Monday, May 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.73 per share, with a total value of C$319,510.53.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,164.67.

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.86 per share, with a total value of C$302,878.25.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$14.21 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$14.03 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$403.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.44.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

