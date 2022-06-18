Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NTIC stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

