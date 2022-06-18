Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 915,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,880,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,652,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 389,870 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

