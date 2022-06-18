Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.06 on Friday. Novartis has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
