Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.06 on Friday. Novartis has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

