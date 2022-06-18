NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 516,580 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NTN Buzztime (NTN)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.