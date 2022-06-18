Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

NUE stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

