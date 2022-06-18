Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $113.99. 4,626,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,302. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.80.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

