NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.55.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

