Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 442,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUWE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 90,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,435. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

