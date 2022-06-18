NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.85) price target on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

LON NWF opened at GBX 221 ($2.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.82. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 240 ($2.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £108.59 million and a PE ratio of 110.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

