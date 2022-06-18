Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £149.15 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Daintith acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 785 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($181.03).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 831 ($10.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The company has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 913.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,234.31. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.55).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 850 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.85) to GBX 1,415 ($17.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.63) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,256.50 ($27.39).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

