Ocugen’s (OCGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 472,438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.