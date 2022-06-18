Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Up 28.8% in May

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Mina Sooch acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,920.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

