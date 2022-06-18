Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $364,034.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $815.99 or 0.04281277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 68.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00110041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

