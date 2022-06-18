OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Down 1.9%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €33.20 ($34.58) and last traded at €33.65 ($35.05). Approximately 7,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.30 ($35.73).
The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.84 and its 200 day moving average is €34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $592.00 million and a P/E ratio of 22.43.
OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)
Featured Articles
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.