OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Down 1.9%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €33.20 ($34.58) and last traded at €33.65 ($35.05). Approximately 7,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.30 ($35.73).

The company’s fifty day moving average is €33.84 and its 200 day moving average is €34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $592.00 million and a P/E ratio of 22.43.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

