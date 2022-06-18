Okabena Investment Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 645 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

