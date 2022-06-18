Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

