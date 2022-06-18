Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Olin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.73.

OLN stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,053,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

