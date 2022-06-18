Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

IVV stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

