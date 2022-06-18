Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average is $168.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.
In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.
PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
