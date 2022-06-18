Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.

TSE OLY opened at C$61.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.11. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$44.05 and a 1-year high of C$63.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

