Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 20th.
TSE OLY opened at C$61.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.11. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$44.05 and a 1-year high of C$63.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.