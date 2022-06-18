Omni (OMNI) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $255.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00013598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,352 coins and its circulating supply is 563,036 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

