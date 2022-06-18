Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

ONCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.22. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Oncorus ( NASDAQ:ONCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncorus (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.