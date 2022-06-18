Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
ONCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of ONCR stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 4.22. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $17.10.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oncorus (Get Rating)
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
