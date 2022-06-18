OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $33.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

