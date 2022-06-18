Open Governance Token Market Cap Hits $20,088.68 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $20,088.68 and $199.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

