OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,406,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,699,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,088,000 after acquiring an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,006,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,569,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

