Oppenheimer Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $37.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Braze to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

Get Braze alerts:

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $6,173,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.