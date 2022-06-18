Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 525 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.18.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $111.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

