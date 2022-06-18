Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 2,100 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $55.14 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.
