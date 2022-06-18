Optimum Investment Advisors Has $102,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1,240.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.