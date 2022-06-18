Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arch Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arch Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,315,000 after buying an additional 104,832 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 395,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 347,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,733,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

