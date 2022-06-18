Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $337.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

