Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 675 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

