Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,923 shares of company stock worth $576,168. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,721,000 after acquiring an additional 726,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,539,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,743,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. Option Care Health has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $31.08.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

