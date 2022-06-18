OptionRoom Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $207,079.48 and approximately $54,906.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $729.24 or 0.03836696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00105094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00095609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013916 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.