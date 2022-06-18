Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $75.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.08.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

