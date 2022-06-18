Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $72.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.15.

Shares of OVV opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $2,084,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

