Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $75.97. 2,303,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,279. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

