Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE:OXM traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.51. 426,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,270. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

