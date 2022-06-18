PAC Protocol Market Cap Achieves $5.30 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $50,875.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,735,169,304 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

