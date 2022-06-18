PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.38.

PagerDuty stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,813. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,435,992.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,992 shares of company stock worth $4,527,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

