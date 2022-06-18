Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.42. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 432,201 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Paladin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

