Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $176,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $131,173,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

