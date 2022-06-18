Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Update

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

