Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.93 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.09), with a volume of 337,299 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of £5.30 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.
