Parachute Trading Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $278,772.91 and approximately $47,224.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

