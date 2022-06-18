Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 495.20 ($6.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 408.80 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 619 ($7.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 489.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 520.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,702 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,547.02 ($22,511.25).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

