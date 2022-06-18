Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.19.

PRMRF opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 3.12. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.91%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

