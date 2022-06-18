Park National Corp OH Has $22.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

