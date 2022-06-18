Park National Corp OH Has $4.75 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $113.97 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

